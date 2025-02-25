Cop among four injured in road accident in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Four people, including a police constable, were injured when they were hit by a speeding car here on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police said that the constable had been admitted to SRN Hospital in critical condition.

SHO of Sarai Inayat police station Sanjay Prasad Gupta said that on Tuesday evening, the driver of a speeding car lost control, hit pedestrians and collided with the divider in Sahason. Four people including a constable were injured in this accident.

The constable was posted in Bulandshahr and had come to do the duty of Kumbh Mela. Three pedestrians have suffered minor injuries.

Gupta said that the car was seized and a case had been registered against the driver. PTI RAJ NAV HIG HIG