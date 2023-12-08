Cop among two killed in Jamshedpur shootout

Jamshedpur, Dec 8 (PTI) A police constable was among two killed when three motorcycle-borne men fired at them here on Friday, police said.

The criminals first fired at one person identified as Sajjad in between Road No. 15/16 and fled when they were intercepted by a mobile police patrol team, a senior officer said.

Seeing the police team, the criminals fired at them fatally injuring police constable Ramdev Mahato, senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said.

However, another policeman chased the criminals and caught one of the assailants, he said, adding that firearms were recovered from his possession.

Sajjad and Mahato were rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared Sajjad brought dead while Mahato was critically injured, Kaushal said.

SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat later said Mahato, a resident of Manoharpur in West Singhbhum district, succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

The SSP said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the assailants.

Police said Sajjad had criminal records and been jailed too in the past. PTI BS MNB