Cop arrested for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe to manipulate murder probe in Thane

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) A policeman has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a woman for manipulating the investigation and chargesheet in a murder case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Thane unit on Monday caught assistant police inspector Sharad Baban Pawar red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh from the complainant at Narpoli police station, the official said.

A 38-year-old woman had approached the ACB with a complaint that Pawar, the investigating officer in a murder case, had demanded Rs 5 lakh to manipulate the investigation and chargesheet to favour her son, who is the accused in the case, said Madhavi Rajekumbhar, deputy superintendent of police, Thane, ACB.

The complainant's son has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and to favour him at every stage, the accused officer demanded Rs 5 lakh and later brought down the amount to Rs 2 lakh after negotiations, she said.

A case has been registered against the accused officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said. PTI COR ARU