Cop arrested for selling heroin at Jammu hospital

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A police constable, suspected to be a part of a drug syndicate in Jammu, was arrested for allegedly selling heroin on a hospital premises here, an official said Wednesday.

Constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar of the Armed Police 12th Battalion in Srinagar's Zewan was found in possession of a heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash, he said.

Acting on a tip-off about a police personnel involved in selling drugs at the Government Medical College and Hospital premises in Jammu, police initiated a search operation on Tuesday, the official said.

They intercepted Mukhtiyar with his motorcycle near the hospital mortuary and recovered the heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash from him, he added.

A case has been registered against him at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and he has been suspended from service.

The official stated that Mukhtiyar is believed to be part of a drug syndicate active in Jammu, responsible for selling drugs to innocent youth for illicit profit. This syndicate is suspected of being involved in drug overdose deaths in the area.

"SP City North, Brijesh Sharma, is personally supervising the investigation to uncover the connections of these drug peddlers and dismantle the entire drug ecosystem established by this syndicate," he said.

"Their financial investigation is also ongoing to identify properties acquired through narcotics proceeds, to attach these illegitimate assets," he added.

In a similar incident on November 7, constable Parwaiz Khan was arrested along with his two wives during a raid on their house. Heroin and more than Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were seized from them. PTI AB ARD NSD NSD