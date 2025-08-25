Cop arrested for taking bribe in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a police officer after he was caught red-handed while taking bribe in Rajouri district, an official said.

Selection Grade Constable Arif Iqbal, posted in Lam police post, was trapped following a complaint that he is demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe for himself and the incharge of the police post, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

He said the complainant alleged that he was called to the Police Post telephonically by Iqbal on the basis of a complaint lodged by a person of Pukharni village. The policeman demanded a bribe for not implicating him in that case.

After discreet verification, an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Police Station ACB Rajouri and investigation was initiated, the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, he said a trap team was constituted and the accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The accused was arrested on the spot and a search was also conducted at his residential house, the spokesman said. PTI TAS NB