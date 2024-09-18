Cop asks man not to use abusive words during Ganesh immersion procession, stabbed

Bharuch (Gujarat), Sept 18 (PTI) A head constable was stabbed by a man with a criminal past when he asked him not to use foul language during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Bharuch district, police said on Wednesday.

The injured head constable was rushed to a hospital by his colleagues. He is out of danger, an official said.

The accused, Mahesh Vasava, was nabbed from the spot in Ankleshwar town and arrested on the charges of attempting to murder and injuring an on-duty public servant, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kushal Oza.

The incident occurred Tuesday night when the head constable, Lalit Purohit, and his colleagues were managing traffic in the Bharuchi Naka area, he said.

"The head constable noticed Vasava yelling and abusing people without provocation. Vasava became angry when Purohit asked him to behave and started fighting with the head constable. He pulled out a knife and stabbed the policeman in his arm and abdomen. Purohit sustained deep wounds. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. He is currently out of danger," said Oza.

A preliminary probe disclosed that Vasava had attacked a policeman in Ankleshwar town in 2016 following which he was served a non-bailable warrant by a court, the police officer added.