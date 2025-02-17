Cop assault case: Ex-MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested

Nagpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav was arrested on Monday on directions of a court in a 2014 assault case wherein he was accused of slapping a Nagpur Police inspector, officials said.

Jadhav had failed to appear in the court in Nagpur, following which an arrest warrant was issued against him in the past, an official said.

On Monday, Jadhav appeared in the court of judicial magistrate, following which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

He was, however, admitted to the state-run Mayo Hospital here after his health deteriorated, a police official said.

Sonegaon police station officials said Jadhav had allegedly slapped police inspector Parag Jadhav at a meeting held by Shiv Sena (undivided) chief Uddhav Thackeray in a hotel in December 2014.

He was granted temporary bail in the past but failed to attend hearings, following which an arrest warrant was issued by the court.

Jadhav formerly represented the Kannad constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He has been a member of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Shiv Swarajya Paksha at various times. PTI COR NSK