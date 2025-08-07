Cop assault case: Ex-MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav gets one-year imprisonment

Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A court here has sentenced former MLA Harshvardhan Raibhan Jadhav to one-year imprisonment in a 2014 case of assaulting a police officer.

Additional District and Sessions Judge R J Rai pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

Jadhav, the son-in-law of BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, was accused of slapping a Nagpur police inspector.

He formerly represented the Kannad constituency in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. He had been a member of the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Shiv Swarajya Paksha at various times.

Jadhav had allegedly slapped inspector Parag Jadhav at a meeting held by then Shiv Sena (undivided) chief Uddhav Thackeray in a hotel in December 2014, Sonegaon police station officials earlier said.

He was granted temporary bail in the past but failed to attend hearings, following which an arrest warrant was issued by a court.

Jadhav appeared before the court of a judicial magistrate in February this year, following which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

He was, however, subsequently admitted to the state-run Mayo Hospital here after his health deteriorated, a police official earlier said.

He was later released on bail.

Public Prosecutor Charushila Paunikar proved the case against Jadhav.

The court found Jadhav guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force on any person being a public servant) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing duty).

He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months in jail, as per the court order. PTI COR GK