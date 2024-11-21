Cop attacked, his wireless set and mobile phone robbed in MP; 3 detained

Shahdol (MP), Nov 21 (PTI) A traffic police constable was injured when a group of persons allegedly assaulted him after an argument in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, officials said on Thursday.

The attackers also fled with the policeman's official wireless handset and mobile phone on Wednesday night near Batura village, 35 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Three suspects have been detained, while efforts were on to nab three others accused in the case, police said.

Constable Sukhsen Kol, who was injured in the attack, was undergoing treatment at the district hospital and was out of danger, Additional Superintendent of Police Shahdol Abhishek Diwan told PTI.

Kol, posted with the traffic police in neighbouring Anuppur district, was returning home to Bakho village on a motorbike in civil clothes when he had a dispute with some persons, Amalai police station inspector Jai Prakash Sharma said.

The persons allegedly punched and kicked him and fled with his wireless set and mobile phone, he said.

After being alerted, senior police officials rushed to the spot and the constable was taken to hospital.

"A hunt is on to nab three named accused, aged 25 to 30, who have been charged for assaulting and robbing the policeman. As of now, we have detained three persons who are also suspected to be involved in the crime," Sharma said. PTI COR LAL GK