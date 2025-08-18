Cop attempts suicide after domestic dispute over mobile phone data loss

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old police constable allegedly attempted suicide by drinking a disinfectant following an argument with his wife over the loss of mobile phone data during repairing, officials said on Monday.

The constable, identified as Pramod Dalvi, had taken his wife's damaged phone to a repair shop, where the shopkeeper formatted it during servicing, resulting in complete data loss. The matter sparked an argument at home, after which Dalv consumed two sips of phenyl from a bathroom bottle on August 17.

"Despite feeling nauseous and unwell, Dalvi rode his motorcycle to Civil Hospital in Thane, where doctors admitted him for treatment and registered a Medico-Legal Case (MLC)," a police officer said.

Dalvi is recuperating, the officer added. PTI COR NSK