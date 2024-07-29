Cop attempts suicide by consuming acid in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 29 (PTI) A 42-year-old policeman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming acid in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Constable Sandeep Shermale, attached to the Virar police station, consumed acid on Saturday night and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, an official said.

According to sources, Shermale was visibly disturbed when he attempted to take the extreme step after he was allegedly humiliated by his senior colleagues at the police station.

The police have not registered any case so far in this regard, and a probe has been initiated, the official said. PTI COR ARU