Cop booked in UP's Ballia for death threat to man

Ballia (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Following court orders, a case has been registered against a police station in-charge for allegedly threatening to kill a man in a village here, officials said on Monday.

The case was registered on Sunday against Manoj Singh, former station house officer (SHO) of Sahatwar police station, Bansdeeh Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Vais said.

One Anish Mishra of Binha village in the Sahatwar area here had filed a case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate here on August 19, alleging Manoj of threatening to kill him, Vais said.

The case has been registered on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate and police are investigating the matter, the DSP said.

Singh is currently posted as SHO at the Bhimpura police station here, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA