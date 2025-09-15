Cop caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from son of murder accused in Indore

Indore, Sep 15 (PTI) A sub-inspector was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the son of a murder accused in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, a Lokayukta police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talan said Dharmendra Rajput (46) was caught accepting the money at a commercial complex opposite the Azad Nagar police station, where he was posted.

Rajput had sought a bribe from the complainant, Santosh Kumar Tomar, son of Ramchandra Singh Tomar, an accused in a murder case, he said.

The complainant is the manager of a security agency run by his father, he said.

Security guards of the agency had allegedly beaten a man badly near the Musakhedi bridge, mistaking him for a thief, and he later died, the official said.

He said that the Azad Nagar police had registered an FIR and included the agency's director, Ramchandra Singh Tomar, as an accused along with the guards involved in the assault.

The complainant alleged that the sub-inspector had implicated his father in the case when his bribe demand was not met.

When the complainant's father got anticipatory bail from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the accused cop allegedly called him to the police station and again demanded a bribe for not taking 'strict action' against Tomar senior in the case, the official said.

A case has been registered against the sub-inspector under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but he hasn't been arrested, he added.