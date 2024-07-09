Mumbai Police SI caught taking Rs 35,000 bribe from a man, to recover his investments

Mumbai: A senior inspector of the Mumbai police was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a man to recover money he invested in a credit society, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught Deepak Waman Bagul (56) of Tilak Nagar police station, an official said.

Bagul had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to help him recover money he had invested in a credit society, he said.

The complainant had invested Rs 27.50 lakh in the credit society run by a woman, the official said.

The woman owed him Rs 17.50 lakh, but instead of paying the dues, she approached the police with a complaint against him at Tilak Nagar police station, he said.

The accused official, who was caught taking Rs 35,000, has admitted that he had demanded the bribe, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he said.