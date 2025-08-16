Cop commits suicide on police station premises in Chhattisgarh

Balod, Aug 16 (PTI) A police official allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the premises of a police station in Chhattisgarh's Balod on Saturday, an official said.

Assistant sub-inspector Heeraman Mandavi, who was posted at Dallirajhara police station, was found hanging in his barrack in the morning, City Superintendent of Police (Dallirajhara) Chitra Verma said.

Mandavi was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead, she said.

The official said that while no suicide note has been recovered, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the extreme step.

According to the state government data, 177 security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have committed suicide in Chhattisgarh in the last six and a half years, due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, addiction to alcohol and ailments.

On August 6, a policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence in Durg district, while an official of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Kondagaon district on August 3.