Cop critical after shooting self with service rifle in Nagpur over share market losses

Nagpur, Jan 18 (PTI) A head constable tried to end his life in Nagpur on Saturday after suffering losses in the share market, an official said.

Vishal Tumsare (50), who was part of Thane Rural police since 2023 after a stint with the State Reserve Police Force, shot himself with his service rifle at 6am while on guard duty outside the superintendent of police's house in Vrundavan area under Hingna police station limits, the official said.

"SP Harssh Poddar immediately rushed him to the AIIMS here. Tumsare's condition is critical," he said.

Poddar said a note recovered from the guards' entry register has stated that he took this step due to losses in the share market.

Further probe is being carried out by Hingna police, the SP added. PTI COR BNM