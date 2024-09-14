Cop demoted to constable rank for one year for objectionable social media content about leaders

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) A 'havaldar' of Thane police was demoted to the rank of constable for one year for posting objectionable content about the prime minster, Maharashtra chief minister and others on a Whatsapp group, an official said on Saturday.

He made the disparaging remarks on July 3 this year following which a departmental inquiry was set up against him, the official said.

"As per the order of the deputy commissioner of police, he was demoted as his actions were seen as a breach of service regulations and showed lack of neutrality. The lenient order of one-year demotion was taken on account of his service record, family situation, and length of service," the official added. PTI COR BNM