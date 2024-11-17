Cop dies after falling from train at Kalyan station

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A policeman died after falling from a train in Kalyan station in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at platform number 7 at around 10:50 am on Friday, he said.

The CCTV footage is being analysed to piece together the chain of events and details like which train Dattatray Lokhande fell from and under what condition, Kalyan railway police station senior inspector Pandhari Kande said.

"He was on his way to Ghatkopar railway police headquarters, where he is deployed. He lived in Kalyan East and is survived by his wife and two children," the official added. PTI COR BNM