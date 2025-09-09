Cop dies, another injured as speeding car hits them on Coastal Road in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) A 52-year-old head constable died and a policewoman was injured after a speeding car hit them on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at 7.53 am when the two police personnel were on bandobast duty at a connector of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Coastal Road, an official said.

A speeding car hit the two personnel, who suffered serious injuries, he said.

Both were rushed to a private hospital where head constable Dattatray Kumbhar succumbed while constable Riddhi Patil was undergoing treatment, the official said.

Both the personnel were from Worli police station.

The car driver, identified as Ramchandra Rane (46), was taken into custody, the police said. PTI DC GK