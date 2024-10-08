Cop falls into open drain during inquest panchnama of body

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) A Mumbai Police sub-inspector was injured on Tuesday after he fell into an open drain in Borivali while doing inquest panchnama of an unidentified body, an official said.

The body was found lying on the upper side of a drain under a bridge.

"PSI Mukesh Kharat was conducting spot panchnama when he lost his balance and fell 15 feet down into the open drain. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital and admitted to the ICU for a head injury. He is a probationary officer who married recently," the official added. PTI ZA NSK