Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) A policeman was found dead near an industrial area in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Zahoor Ahmed (35), a resident of the Mari village, was posted in the Kishtwar district, the official said.

His body was found lying near an industrial area at Kattal Gran Morh around 3.30 pm, they said, adding a police party was rushed to the scene and the body was shifted to the Reasi district hospital for postmortem.