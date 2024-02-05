Cop found hanging in police quarters in Nagpur; suicide suspected

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old policeman was found hanging in his official quarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in a suspected case of suicide on Monday, an official said.

The body of sub-inspector Gopal Gole was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his official quarters in Police Line Takli around 2.30 pm, the official from Gittikhadan police station said.

As per a preliminary probe, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.

Gole was attached to the Yashodhara Nagar police station. His wife had been away for 15 days, and she suspected something amiss when his phone went out of service for the last three days, the official said.

Family members sent two persons to check on Gole, and they found his body, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The Gittikhadan police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said. PTI COR ARU