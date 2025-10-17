Cop, govt official among three held for bribery in Chhattisgarh

Sakti/Korea, Oct 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested three persons, including two government officials, for accepting bribes in Sakti and Korea districts of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.

The accused, Rajendra Kumar Patel, a block medical officer (BMO) in Sakti district, Assistant Sub-Inspector P Toppo of Patna police station in Korea district, and his aide, Raju Kumar Dewangan, were caught in separate operations, the official said.

According to the ACB, Patel sought Rs 15,000 from the complainant, a clerk at the BMO office in Dabra, who had already earlier paid him Rs 16,500 to clear his travel allowance bill.

In Korea, ASI Toppo allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to prepare a detailed accident report and for monetary compensation as a treatment cost from the accused for the complainant's daughter, who was injured in the accident, he said.

Toppo was an investigator in the accident case registered with the Patna police station last month, the official said, adding that the accused cop and his aide were nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000.

The trio have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, he said.