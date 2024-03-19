Cop hangs self in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) A head constable allegedly committed suicide in his quarter in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

Ram Kedar (45) hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his quarter on Monday night, they said, adding that he was posted with Gulabpura police station.

When he did not respond to his SHO’s calls, a constable was sent to his quarter, police said.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, they said, adding that no suicide letter was recovered from the spot. PTI SDA NB NB