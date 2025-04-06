Cop held for accepting bribe in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district

Korba, Apr 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a policeman for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Manoj Mishra, an assistant sub-inspector, was apprehended on Saturday, said the ACB official.

Mishra had seized the complainant’s sports utility vehicle (SUV) last month, claiming that he had been stealing diesel and a case would be registered against him, the official said.

The cop, who was posted in Hardi Bazar police station, then allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to “settle” the matter.

In the meantime, Mishra was transferred to the city Kotwali police station in the district, but kept pressing the complainant to pay the bribe.

After being alerted by the complainant, the ACB laid a trap and caught Mishra when he accepted Rs 10,000 as the first installment of the bribe amount, the official said.

Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a court subsequently remanded him in judicial custody, the official added. PTI COR NR