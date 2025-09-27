Cop held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe in Thane district

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a man booked in a case, an official said on Saturday.

The ACB laid a trap on Friday and caught Shashikant Laxman Bhalerao (49), an ASI attached to the Mumbra police station, while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

According to the ACB, the accused cop had demanded Rs 50,000 from a man against whom a case had been registered at the police station.

"He sought the bribe to help the complainant and to return his seized scooter. After negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 25,000," the official said.

The ASI has been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI COR ARU