Cop held for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe to help man arrested in drugs case in Thane district

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to facilitate bail for a man in a drugs case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Ramnath Tandalkar (56), a sub-inspector posted at Naya Nagar police station, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, inspector Vijay Kawle said.

He said the accused cop allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 from the brother of a man arrested for peddling mephedrone to facilitate bail and provide a favourable statement in court.

Following negotiations, Tandalkar brought down the demand to Rs 50,000. The complainant, however, approached the ACB, the official said.

Kawle said ACB officers laid a trap on Friday and caught Tandalkar red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe money from the complainant.

An FIR has been registered against the officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he added.