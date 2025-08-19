Cop held for taking Rs 15,000 bribe at police station in Thane

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 42-year-old sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The police had registered a case against the man's brother for an offence.

The accused SI demanded Rs 25,000 from the person to save his brother from arrest and help him in the case, an ACB official said.

The person, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the Thane ACB which laid a trap and caught the SI red-handed while taking Rs 15,000 as part payment of the amount in Kashigaon Police Station premises on Monday, he said.

A case has been registered against him under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added. PTI COR GK