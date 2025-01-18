Cop held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Dharashiv in Maharashtra

Dharashiv: An assistant police inspector has been arrested in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man for clearing his name in a case and not arresting him, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Saturday.

Advertisment

An ACB team laid a trap and caught Suraj Shantilal Deokar, the in-charge of Tamalwadi police station, red-handed while accepting the bribe, an official said.

The accused policeman had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to clear his name in a case and not arrest him, he said.

The official said Deokar was caught while accepting the first instalment of Rs 50,000.

Advertisment

A case has been registered at Tamalwadi police station, he added.