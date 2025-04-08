Cop, his 3 family members killed as car collides with tanker in Maharashtra

Wardha (Maharashtra), Apr 8 (PTI) A policeman, his wife and their two minor children were killed after their car collided with a fuel tanker in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police said.

The accident took place on Mandgaon-Taroda road in the district on Monday night, they said.

The family was returning from a Ram Navami 'mahaprasad' programme in Mandgaon, the Wardha police said.

Prashant Vaidya (45), who was attached to Wadner police station in Wardha, lost control over the car while trying to save a wild boar that came in front of the vehicle. The car then crashed into a diesel tanker, an official said.

Vaidya, his wife Priyanka (37), son Shreyas (6) and daughter Mai (3) died in the accident, the police said.

A probe was on into the incident. PTI COR CLS GK