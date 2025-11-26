Cop in Prayagraj booked for non-compliance of court order

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the station house officer of Cantt police station for not lodging a case despite repeated instructions by a court, officials here said on Wednesday.

The matter pertains to an application filed by Dinesh Chandra Gautam.

According to the officials, the FIR was registered on November 23 under Sections 198 (wilful violation of law) and 199 (disobedience of a legal order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the Special Judge (ST/SC Act) directed action against the SHO Sunil Kumar for not lodging a case despite repeated instructions.

Hearing the plea, the judge on September 21 ordered Kumar to register an FIR.

Subsequently, on October 13, the court instructed Kumar to submit a clear report by October 18, stating whether the FIR had been registered in compliance with the order. However, no report was filed by the deadline.

The court fixed November 4 as the next hearing date, but Kumar again failed to submit any compliance report.

Taking note of the lapse, the court observed that Gautam's application under Section 156(3) of the CrPC described a cognisable offence, and therefore, the September 21 order directing registration of an FIR was valid.

The judge noted that neither the police station nor the SHO complied with the order and did not file any explanation.

Acting on the court's latest direction, an FIR was registered against Kumar at his own police station, the officials said. PTI RAJ CDN APL APL