Cop in uniform beaten up for stopping car in Indore; jail staffer among two arrested

Indore, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons, including a jail department employee, have been arrested for allegedly holding a police sub-inspector hostage and assaulting him in Indore, an official said on Thursday.

The accused also made videos while targeting the on-duty cop. A video shows the duo asking the uniformed policeman his name before abusing and beating him. They also force him to sit inside their expensive car, as per the video.

Talking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said the incident happened when sub-inspector T Ekka was checking vehicles in the Banganga police station area on Wednesday early morning and stopped the car of the accused who were roaming in a suspicious manner.

The accused, identified as Vikas Dabi (29) and Ravi Rathore (25), have been arrested and are being questioned, he said.

Dabi is a guard in Jobat jail in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district and had come to his home in Indore on leave, according to Dandotia.

He said that two other accused involved in the incident have been identified as Arvind and Vikas and their search is on.

A case has been registered against all the four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Meanwhile, two accused arrested in the case were seen holding their ears and apologising saying they committed a mistake and they would never do so again. They said this when the police were taking them to the spot for investigation.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the incident of assault and misbehaviour with the sub-inspector and raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

In the letter, Patwari said, "The audacity of criminals and mafia in the state has increased so much that they are openly attacking the police. When the police personnel themselves are feeling insecure, we can easily guess about the safety of common citizens." The state Congress chief urged the chief minister to free the police administration from "political interference" and demanded strict action against the culprits in all the cases of attack on police personnel.