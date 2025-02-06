Cop in uniform beaten up for stopping car in Indore; jail staffer among two detained

Indore, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons, including a jail department employee, have been detained for allegedly holding a police sub-inspector hostage and assaulting him in Indore, an official said on Thursday.

The accused also made videos while targeting the on-duty cop. A video shows the duo asking the uniformed policeman his name before abusing and beating him. They also force him to sit inside their expensive car, as per the video.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra told reporters, “This incident happened when SI T. Ekka was checking vehicles in the Banganga police station area on Wednesday early morning and stopped the car of the accused who were roaming in suspicious condition.” He said the accused, identified as Vikas Dabi and Ravi Nayak, have been taken into police custody and are being questioned.

Mishra said that Dabi is a guard in Jobat jail in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district and had come to his home in Indore on leave. Police are looking for two more persons involved in the incident, he said.

A case has been registered against four persons and an investigation is underway. PTI HWP MAS NR