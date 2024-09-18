Cop injured after attack by man being taken to police station in Thane district

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) A man being taken to a police station along with four others following recovery of illegal weapons injured a cop after trying to take his own life in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 16 after police intercepted two cars on the service road near the Padgha toll Naka and recovered illegal firearms and live cartridges.

They also took five persons – Jameel Ahmed Ansari (34), Kasim Ahmed Ansari (28), Kailas Pundalik Ghodvinde (45), Shiva Rama Shetty (46), and Mohammad Nafiz Kamruddin Qureshi (36) – into custody.

While being taken to the police station, Kasim Ansari slashed his neck with a sharp weapon he had on him and attacked a cop, injuring him, the official said.

The Narpolice police in Bhiwandi have registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official added.