Cop injured as car hits barricade during 'nakabandi'; 28-year-old driver arrested

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A traffic constable sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a barricade during a police 'nakabandi' on Mumbai's Marine Drive in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Car driver Haris Faisal Khan (28) was arrested for rash driving and assault on a public servant, while the vehicle was impounded, the official added.

"The incident occurred near Intercontinental hotel at Marine Drive during a nakabandi conducted by traffic police. Khan's white coloured car rammed into a barricade, causing constable Samadhan Wagh to fall. He sustained a head injury. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital. Wagh's condition is stable," the official said. PTI DC BNM