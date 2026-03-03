Cop injured as car rams his bike, drags it for 5 km in UP's Mau; driver absconding

Mau (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A police constable was injured after a car allegedly rammed his motorcycle here and dragged it for nearly 5 km while attempting to flee, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have seized the vehicle and launched raids to apprehend the absconding driver, they said.

The incident took place within the city limits, with the constable's motorcycle dragged from the Kotwali police station area to the Dakshin Tola police station area, causing panic among residents, officials said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has been released by the police.

According to officials, the offending vehicle hit the motorcycle near the Mau Roadways area. When police personnel attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated and continued driving towards Mirzahadipura Chowk, dragging the damaged bike along the road for around 5 km.

Another police personnel sustained injuries while trying to intercept the vehicle during the chase, police said.

The accused has been identified as Vivek Yadav, a resident of Rastipur village. The car involved in the incident is registered in the name of Jayaram Yadav, officials said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured constable Ravikant, a case has been registered against the accused driver at Kotwali police station.

A senior official said strict action would be taken once the accused is arrested. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB