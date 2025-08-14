Cop injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Aug 14 (PTI) A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at a forest in Indravati area when a joint team of the DRG and the Special Task Force (STF) -- both units of the state police -- was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The jawan is being evacuated from the forest after preliminary treatment, he added.

Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district, according to police. PTI COR TKP GK