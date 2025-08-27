Cop injured in accident involving two container trucks in Thane; traffic hit for two hours

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) A 36-year-old policeman was injured in an accident involving two container trucks that also disrupted traffic for two hours on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The accident took place near the Gaimukh Ghat when one container truck jumped over the divider and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, said Yasin Tadvi, Head of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

“The accident left the two heavy vehicles severely damaged and blocked both lanes of the road,” Tadvi said.

Sanjeev I from the Kasarvadavali traffic unit who was managing vehicular movement suffered injuries after he was hit by one of the container trucks. He was rushed to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road, informed Tadvi.

Due to the accident, which also caused oil to spill on the road, and subsequent efforts to clean the carriageway, traffic crawled for over two hours. PTI COR NR