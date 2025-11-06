Cop injured in bear attack during anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Nov 6 (PTI) A police jawan was injured after being attacked by a bear during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, officials said.

Vetti Kanna of the district police force sustained deep injuries to his leg in the attack that took place in Karegutta forest area, a police official said.

His colleagues rescued him from the spot following which he was airlifted to the Bijapur district headquarters and admitted in the district hospital.

After administering preliminary treatment, he was referred to Raipur, said the official.

This was not the first such incident. Security personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operations in the dense forests of Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, often face threats not only from Naxalites but also from wild animals, officials said. PTI COR TKP KRK