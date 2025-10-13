Cop injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 13 (PTI) A police jawan was injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at a forest in Kandlaparti village under Bhopalpatnam police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.

After being administered preliminary treatment, the injured jawan was being evacuated from the forest, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

Naxalites often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid in the region by Naxalites in the past.

On Saturday, a commando of the CRPF's CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites exploded in Usoor police station area of Bijapur.

Earlier, on October 9, a boy was injured in a similar blast in Gangaloor area of the district.