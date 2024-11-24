Cop injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A District Reserve Guard constable was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

Security personnel also recovered another IED planted by Naxalites at a separate place in same area of the district, they said.

The IED blast took place at around 11 am near the newly set up Raiguda police camp under Chintalnar police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

During the exercise, DRG constable Podiyam Vinod inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast that left him injured, he said.

The injured jawan was provided preliminary treatment and shifted to a hospital for further medication, the police official said, adding that condition was stated to be out of danger.

In a separate incident in the same area, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force recovered an IED planted by Naxalites on Chintalnar-Narsapuram road, he said.

The explosive was later neutralised, he added.