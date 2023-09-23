Cop injured in suicide bid at police station in Latur

Latur, Sep 23 (PTI) A policeman was critically injured after he attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a police station in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Gandhi Chowk police station in the city on Friday night, an official said.

Constable Pandurang Pitale (50) was on duty at Gandhi Chowk police station when he allegedly shot himself in the head with a rifle, he said.

Police personnel present on the premises heard the gunshot and rushed to the scene and found the victim lying unconscious, the official said.

Pitale, a resident of Manthale Nagar, was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition remains critical, he said.

Pitale was attached to Vivekananda Chowk police station and was deployed for lock-up duty at Gandhi Chowk police station at the time of the incident, the official said. PTI COR ARU