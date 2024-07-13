Cop injured while preventing attack on woman in Akola; three held

Akola, Jul 13 (PTI) A policeman sustained injuries while preventing an attack on a woman by her family members in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Saturday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred near Pedka Pimperdoli village in Patur taluka on Friday evening, an official said.

The police had received information about a possible attack on a 22-year-old woman in the village. Accordingly, constable Umesh Sangle reached the spot and found the accused brandishing an axe on the road, he said.

The woman's family members allegedly planned to kill her as she had married against their wishes, the official said.

When the constable intervened and thwarted the attack, the trio pelted stones at him, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured policeman, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, the official said. PTI COR ARU