Cop killed after being pushed in front of train by two men in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A policeman was murdered by two unidentified persons who attacked him and then pushed him in front of a train between Rabale and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Vijay Ramesh Chavan, a resident of Ghansoli, the Vashi railway police station official said.

"The incident took place between 5:25am and 5:35am on Wednesday. The accused, who were wearing white shirts, attacked Chavan with some unidentified object and pushed him in front of a train. The motive behind the murder is not known. No arrests have been made so far," the official said.

A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway, the police official informed. PTI COR BNM