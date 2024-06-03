Cop killed by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; role of Naxalites suspected

Sukma, Jun 3 (PTI) A police head constable was hacked to death by unidentified persons at a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Gadiras village when the deceased, identified as head constable Sodi Laxman, had gone to visit a fair held there, the official said.

Unidentified persons attacked him with sharp-edged weapons on his neck. The cop died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a team from Gadiras police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

"Prima facie, the modus operandi of the attack suggests it was executed by a small action team of Naxalites. However, the investigation is being done from all possible angles, including personal enmity," the official said.

