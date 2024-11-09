Cop killed, four others injured after SUV overturns in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Nov 9 (PTI) A 56-year-old policeman was killed, and four others sustained injuries after their SUV overturned after swerving to avoid a stray dog in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near Khanta village under the Gaurela police station limits, an official said.

Sub-inspector Wilayat Ali, constables Narayan Kashyap and Shailendra Kanwar, driver Karmu and his assistant Gopi Kumar were heading to Korba district from Uttar Pradesh after arresting the rape accused, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Neha Pandey said.

Ali and the others were posted at Pali police station in Korba district, she said.

The official said the SUV swerved to avoid a stray dog, and the driver lost control of the wheels, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The sub-inspector died on the spot, and four others sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, she said. PTI COR ARU