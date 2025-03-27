Cop killed in Mauganj mob attack: MP CM gives kin Rs 1 cr under SBI's salary scheme

Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the kin of sub inspector Ramcharan Gautam who was killed in a mob attack in the state's Mauganj district on March 15.

Gautam was killed in Gadra village there while leading a team to rescue a man held hostage by the mob.

The amount was provided as part of the supplementary personal accident insurance facility given under State Bank of India's Police Salary Package Scheme, an official said.

While handing over the cheque to Gautam's wife, the CM said his government has bestowed 'martyr' status on the deceased. He also asked the state director general of police Kailash Makwana to provide a government job to an eligible heir of Gautam.

The CM also spoke to to Gautam's wife Pushpa, his son Dhirendra and nephew Satish on the occasion in the presence of DGP Makwana and chief general manager of SBI MP/CG Circle Chandrashekhar Sharma, among others.

The government will provide full support to Gautam's family, Yadav asserted.

Under the SBI's State Government Salary Package (SGSP) and Police Salary Package (PSP) accounts, various supplementary facilities are offered, including Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance, Rs 1.60 crore air accident insurance, Rs 1 crore permanent total disability insurance, Rs 80 lakh permanent partial disability insurance as well as Rs 10 lakh life insurance, the official said.

Speaking at the event, CGM Sharma urged the MP government to include more state employees under the SGSP and PSP schemes.