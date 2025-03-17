Cop killed in mob attack: Eight accused held so far, search on for others, says MP DGP

Bhopal, Mar 17 (PTI) As many as eight persons have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of a policeman and a tribal man in a mob attack in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, and search is on for others, a senior police official said on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Kailash Makwana on Monday reached Gulua Pawaiya of Satna district, the native village of assistant sub-inspector Ramcharan Gautam, who was killed in the mob attack in Mauganj on Saturday.

A group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed a man, identified as Sunny Dwivedi, and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of ASI Gautam.

Makwana had flown to neighbouring Rewa on Sunday morning to assess the situation on directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who ordered strict action against perpetrators. He also visited Mauganj on Sunday evening.

Talking to reporters in Gulua Pawaiya village, Makwana said, "Ramcharan Gautam was a police officer who died in an unfortunate incident. I came here to pay tribute on behalf of the police department." He said police teams are searching for the absconding accused.

"Eight accused have been arrested so far. Several criminals are absconding, and police teams are searching for them," the DGP said.

On Sunday, the chief minister announced assistance of Rs 1 crore for the slain policeman's family.

Yadav said Gautam would be accorded the status of martyr as he was killed in the line of duty. One of his family members will get a government job.

Gautam's last rites were performed in his native village on Sunday.