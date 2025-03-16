Cop killed in mob attack: MP CM assures strict action against culprits

Bhopal: A day after the death of an ASI when he went to rescue a man from an attack in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident.

The opposition Congress, however, targeted the government over the law and order situation in the state.

A group of tribals on Saturday allegedly abducted and killed a man, and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Mauganj, an official earlier said.

A group of Kol tribe members on Saturday abducted a man, named Sunny Dwivedi, suspecting he had killed a tribal, Ashok Kumar, some months ago. As per police records, Kumar was killed in a road accident, according to sources.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to Gadra village to rescue Dwivedi. But by that time, he had died allegedly after being beaten up in a room, police said.

When the police personnel opened the room, a group of tribals attacked them with sticks and stones, injuring some of them.

The injured policemen and officers were rushed to hospitals. ASI Ramcharan Gautam, of the Special Armed Force, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, an official earlier said.

Talking to PTI, CM Yadav said, "What happened in Mauganj yesterday is saddening. An ASI lost his life, while several others were injured. The situation is under control, and I have directed the senior officials to reach the spot immediately. I hope the situation will normalise quickly." In a post X, Yadav, who also holds the home department portfolio, said he has given instructions to take strict action against all those accused of such inhuman and unfortunate incident.

मऊगंज जिले में शाहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गड़रा गांव में दो गुटों के आपसी विवाद की सूचना पर पहुंचे तहसीलदार, थाना प्रभारी सहित पुलिस की टीम पर हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हमले में हमारी पुलिस के एक एएसआई श्री रामचरण गौतम की जवाबी कार्रवाई में दुःखद मृत्यु हुई है। मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 16, 2025

He said ASI Ramcharan Gautam died in retaliatory action in the unfortunate attack on the police team, SHO, tehsildar, who had reached Gadra village under Shahpur police station area in Mauganj district following the information of a dispute between two groups.

"The other policemen injured in the incident have been sent to a hospital in Rewa for treatment," he said.

Immediately after the incident, section 163 (of the BNSS) was imposed in the area and DIG (Deputy Inspector General) Rewa, SP (Superintendent of Police) Mauganj and other police officers reached the spot and controlled the situation, the CM stated.

"The ADG (Additional Director General) Rewa Zone is reaching the spot, I have also directed DG Police (Director General of Police) to reach the spot and supervise (situation in the area)," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, talking to PTI, state Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed the law and order has collapsed in the state.

He pointed out that a man killed during a recent anti-Naxal operation in the state's Mandla district was an innocent tribal and not a Maoist.

Patwari further said they also received information that police had beaten up some lawyers in Indore, and the very next day, the police personnel were beaten up by lawyers there.

"The police committed atrocities on tribals in Mauganj, who retaliated and attacked the police," the Congress leader alleged.

"Law and order has completely collapsed in Madhya Pradesh. The Home Minister has failed completely. The prime minister should see...if police are attacked at five places in (the last) one or two days, then where is the law and order?" Patwari said.