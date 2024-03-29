Cop killed in road collision in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (RJ), Mar 29 (PTI) A 29-year-old officer of the Rajasthan Police Service died on the spot and his female colleague suffered fractures after the car they were in collided head-on with a truck on the NH-127 here in Kota.

Advertisment

According to police, their SUV crossed the divider and collided with a truck on the opposite side after the car tried to dodge a close overtake bid by a truck on their side of the road.

The incident took place Friday around 7.30 am near Sathiya Talai.

The deceased officer was identified as Rajendra Gurjar, a resident of Govindpura village of Sikar district. He was posted at RAC II Battalion in Kota, said DSP Rajesh Soni.

Advertisment

His injured colleague was 31-year-old Anjali Singh, a resident of Atru area in Baran district. She is posted as the Circle Officer in Begu of Chittorgarh district.

The two were batchmates in RPS and had joined the service after training on March 1, he said.

According to police, the collision was so severe that it crushed the entire front of the SUV.

Advertisment

The two car occupants were rushed to a hospital where Gurjar was declared dead on arrival.

His body has been preserved in the mortuary of New Medical College Hospital for the post mortem, while the female officer is under treatment, DSP Soni said.

The truck driver was detained and his vehicle was seized, he added. PTI COR VN VN